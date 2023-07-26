New Hyper-realistic Vegan Salmon to Debut in the United States

This realistic vegan salmon will have you doing a double take! Developed by Israeli-based company Oshi, the new fish-free product is set to make its U.S. debut later this year.

Oshi creates its vegan salmon using a patent-pending additive-manufacturing technology—also known as 3D printing. According to its website, the company is on a mission to “eliminate sea pollution and overfishing by crafting the world’s tastiest premium whole-cut seafood filets made exclusively from plants.”

With its sights set on the United States, Oshi has reportedly partnered with “some of the best restaurants” in New York City to bring its products stateside later this year. Noga Bronsky, Oshi’s director of product marketing, explained:

