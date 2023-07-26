Seaboard Foods Celebrates Fastest-Growing Sport With Pork N’ Pickle Party

Seaboard Foods converts Guymon, Okla., community tennis courts to pickleball courts.

GUYMON, Okla. — Seaboard Foods and the City of Guymon celebrated the grand opening of the city’s first pickleball courts with a Pork N’ Pickle opening party on July 13. Seaboard Foods paid for and converted tennis courts in Guymon’s Fowler Park to provide the community access to America’s fastest-growing sport.

“With the help of the City of Guymon staff, we have recently designed and sponsored materials for pickleball courts in Guymon to introduce this new, fun, family-friendly game to our community,” says Davida Gomez, community enrichment specialist. “Being able to focus on growing deep relationships in our communities where we live and work is a priority to us; sponsoring pickleball courts for families to have a fun outdoor activity promoting physical health is a great addition to Guymon.”

Seaboard Foods employs 3,200 people at its pork processing plant in Guymon and nearby farms in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Pickleball continues to remain the fastest-growing sport in America. Participation nearly doubled in 2022, increasing by 85.7% year-over-year and by an astonishing 158.6% over three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

To introduce the new pickleball courts to the community, Seaboard Foods staff and Guymon officials conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by the Pork ‘N Pickle opening party. The company provided equipment for attendees to use and cooked delicious pork burgers and hot dogs for the community to enjoy while playing rounds of pickleball.

Visit https://www.seaboardfoods.com/our-commitments/community/ to learn more about Seaboard Foods’ commitment to their communities.

About Seaboard Foods

As part of a uniquely connected food system, Seaboard Foods relentlessly seeks a better way to produce wholesome Prairie Fresh® pork by purposely connecting every step between its farms and family tables around the world. Operating in Guymon, Okla., and five other states and employing more than 3,200 employees in Guymon area, Seaboard Foods’ continued commitment to creating the most sought-after pork ensures the well-being of its animals, the environment, employees and the communities they call home. Headquartered in the Kansas City Metro, products sold domestically are marketed under the Prairie Fresh® brand and internationally under the Seaboard Farms® brand.