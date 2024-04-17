Jamaica Conch Makes Waves as First Conch Fishery to Attain MSC Certification

The Pedro Bank Jamaica queen conch (Stombus gigas) industrial dive fishery announced it has achieved Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification for sustainable fishing. The certification marks two firsts: the first conch fishery in the world to achieve MSC certification, and the first Jamaican fishery to enter the MSC program.

The MSC Fisheries Standard is a rigorous and globally recognized standard for sustainable fishing. To achieve this certification, the Jamaica conch fishery underwent a comprehensive assessment of the conch population, its impact on biodiversity and the marine ecosystem, and its management systems. This process involved thorough evaluation by independent auditor MRAG Americas to verify compliance with MSC’s strict sustainability criteria.

Erika Feller, MSC Americas Director, said: “Jamaica Queen Conch’s MSC certification marks a significant milestone in their sustainable fishing journey, and a notable first for conch and Jamaica! The certification is validation of the fishery’s sustainable fishing practices and dedication to environmental stewardship. Congratulations to the conch fishery and Jamaica and all the partners whose commitment to responsible management of marine resources led to this accomplishment. We at MSC are proud to celebrate with you.”

Jamaica Conch utilizes highly selective fishing methods of using free-diving, scuba, or hookah dive gear to hand-gather mature conch. This approach reduces unintended catch and maintains biodiversity in marine ecosystems.

The fishery client is the Jamaica Conch Cluster which is made up of eleven Jamaican seafood companies and was founded by Seafood Incorporated, Clarendon Seafood Ltd., Ton-Rick Enterprises Limited, B&D Trawling Ltd., and Newport Fish & Meats Limited. The companies received support from the Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility (CCPF) – a private-sector development program that delivers innovative and practical solutions that stimulate economic growth, increase productivity, and foster innovation and competitiveness. CCPF is financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of Canada.

The Queen Conch fishery is one of Jamaica’s most important fisheries for annual landings and socio-economic value. The fishery provides seasonal employment during the fishing season from April to August. Conch is predominantly exported to the EU market via Guadeloupe and Martinique.

MSC certification is valid for five years, during which the fishery will undergo annual audits to ensure continued compliance with the MSC standard.