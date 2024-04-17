Cafe Spice Launches New State-of-the-Art Plant

BEACON, N.Y. — Cafe Spice, a leader in the ready-to-eat Indian meal category, with additional operations in the private label, co-manufacturing, and food service space, has launched their second, larger, state-of-the-art facility, standing at 70,000 square feet, located in Beacon, NY.

On the heels of launching two new meal combos to their profile, Cafe Spice will offer a more streamlined layout for increased proficiency and amplified automation. Advanced batch cooking in state-of-the-art kettles and a continuous chilling and stabilization process with the help of spiral chillers, have been implemented to improve shelf-life, quality, and flexibility for retail and bulk use. The heightened development will undoubtedly extend their capacity for collaboration.

“This is a momentous achievement for Cafe Spice that we’re very proud of. The addition of this facility will allow us to scale our procedures and expand on innovation efficiently,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO and Co-founder of Cafe Spice.

The new facility offers enhanced security with controlled access to ingredients and processing areas, which prioritizes safety and quality standards. Stringent regulations, including compliance with the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act requirements and exceeding all USDA standards, are top priorities.

“We ensure full traceability and accountability throughout our process, with fully coded and trackable materials used from start to finish,” adds Giovanni Gomez, VP of Food Safety and Quality Assurance. “Remote temperature monitoring further enhances our ability to maintain optimal conditions.”

Cafe Spice is committed to ongoing enhancements and developments. Their existing manufacturing facility will continue to operate just a few miles away, in New Windsor, NY. Standing at a respectable 50,000 square feet, it is home to the headquarters of the Cafe Spice operation.

About Cafe Spice

Pioneering restaurateur Sushil Malhotra and his entrepreneurial son Sameer Malhotra had a vision: Let the bold flavors and tempting aromas of global cuisine inspire authentic, ready-to-heat-and-eat food that is accessible. This commitment to delicious meals is the essence of Cafe Spice, whose story spans decades from the Malhotras’ native India to New York City. Culinary Ambassador, Chef Hari Nayak, an integral part of the Cafe Spice team has an adventurous cooking style, inspiring uniquely distinct meals. Their heat-and-eat delicacies set the standard by blending homage to a rich culinary history with new, modern tastes featuring the highest-quality ingredients. Every bite is satisfying, featuring gluten-free, plant-based, and vegetarian options. Meals are easily obtainable across the country because no matter where you are, there’s always room for a little adventure. For more information on Cafe Spice and their full line of ethnic cuisines, visit www.cafespice.com