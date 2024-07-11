Kerecis Expands Silicone Fish-Skin Combination Product Range with Shield Spiral, Offering Advanced Customizable Wound Care Solutions

Product offers added benefit of flexible graft tailoring to fit various wound sizes

ARLINGTON, Va. — Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish skin and fatty acids in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration and protection, announced the availability of Shield Spiral, an extension of the Kerecis Shield silicone fish-skin combination product range.

The patented, intact fish-skin graft and silicone combination, features perforated fenestration marks cut in a unique spiral pattern, allowing easy customization. The 30 mm graft can be reduced to as small as 15 mm by peeling away the 2 mm outer spiral sections and cutting to the desired size, providing unmatched flexibility and precision in treatment.

Key Features of Shield Spiral:

Graft Protection : Maintains the high standards of graft protection as other products in the Kerecis Shield product range.

: Maintains the high standards of graft protection as other products in the Kerecis Shield product range. Porous Silicon Contact Layer : Ensures optimal integration and healing.

: Ensures optimal integration and healing. Customizable Design: A spiral pattern allows easy tailoring to accommodate various wound sizes.

Shield Spiral is a part of the Kerecis Shield product family, which consists of Shield Adhesive and Shield Standard. The products are designed for managing chronic and acute wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, vascular ulcers, post-Moh’s surgical wounds, and draining wounds. The grafts contain essential natural skin elements and are fenestrated to allow adequate wound drainage for appropriate wound moisture at the wound bed.

“At Kerecis, we continue to be inspired by the insights of the doctors that use the intact fish-skin every day,” said Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis. “The development of Shield Spiral is a direct result of feedback from doctors that asked for a product that could be shaped faster and easier to the size of smaller wounds.”

About Kerecis:

Kerecis was founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson to develop products from fish skin and fatty acids for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body’s own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin’s original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies have found that the Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competing products. Kerecis is the only approved manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish skin globally.

Kerecis is the fastest-growing and one of the top five companies in the U.S. biologics-skin and dermal-substitute market, according to SmartTRAK Business Intelligence. Kerecis’ expanding product portfolio includes SurgiBind®/SurgiClose®, which are used for reconstructive surgery in hospital operating rooms; GraftGuide®, which is mostly sold to burn centers; and MariGen® and Shield™, which are sold to healthcare facilities to treat chronic wounds such as diabetic wounds, as well as post-Moh’s surgery wounds.

Kerecis is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis’ products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle. Kerecis is part of Coloplast, the leading global supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information, visit https://www.kerecis.com.

