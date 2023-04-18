Lee Fish USA Appoints Lisa Hogan as Vice President of Business Development

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–Lee Fish USA, a premium importer and value-added distributor of fresh and frozen seafood, announced today that it has appointed Lisa Hogan as its new Vice President of Business Development. Based in Southern California, Hogan will be responsible for expanding the company’s growing network of foodservice and retail customers throughout North America. Hogan was most recently the VP of Business Development of Santa Monica Seafoods, where she was a key part of their leadership team for the last 22 years.

“I’m pleased to be joining the leadership team at Lee Fish USA. As a customer for many years, I’ve always been impressed with the company’s range of premium products and high-quality standards. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been able to get a glimpse into all the hard work that goes into creating such an efficient seafood-importing business, and I can’t wait to share this story with the great connections I’ve made in the seafood industry over the past two decades,” said Hogan.

Founded in 2001, Lee Fish USA sources more than 220 premium seafood species from a diverse base of suppliers, including from artisanal wild fisheries to premium branded farms across the globe. The company has relationships and semi-exclusive arrangements in highly sought-after regions including New Zealand, Australia, and Japan. Lee Fish USA operates out of a strategically-located facility less than one mile from Los Angeles International Airport, which allows for best-in-class turnaround times from ocean-to-table and a reputation as a premier provider of high-quality, fresh seafood.

“Lisa brings an expansive network and longstanding expertise in the seafood industry to Lee Fish USA, and we are excited for her leadership, which will help lay the groundwork for our company’s ongoing expansion. She will be integral to improving how we market our premium line of products to our growing customer base,” said Myles Bowker, CEO of Lee Fish USA.

This announcement marks the first significant hire for Lee Fish USA since the company was acquired by Sole Source Capital earlier this year.

About Lee Fish USA

Based in El Segundo, CA and founded in 2001, Lee Fish USA is a premium importer and value-added distributor of fresh and frozen seafood to the North American market. The Company specializes in premium, branded seafood sourced from New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, to name a few. For more information, please visit www.leefishusa.com.

About Sole Source Capital

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital is a private equity firm that thematically invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. Sole Source seeks founder-owned businesses or corporate carve-outs that will benefit from the team’s operating and M&A capabilities. The Firm has a strong operating heritage that enables it to execute a buy-and-build strategy with significant downside protection. The Firm is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with an additional office in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit www.solesourcecapital.com or contact investor.relations@solesourcecapital.com.