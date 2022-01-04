Les Pêcheries Marinard Accelerates Growth with Investment from Canadian Fishing Industry Leader Daley Seafoods

Ville de Gaspé – The success story of Les Pêcheries Marinard continues in Quebec’s fishing industry. Daley Seafoods, a leading seafood processor and distributor, is investing in the Rivière-au-Renaud company, significantly expanding its’ presence as one of the top producers of premium, sustainable shellfish to domestic and international markets.

This is another important step for Les Pêcheries Marinard in achieving long-term sustainability. Daley Seafoods is capitalizing on the state-of-the-art facilities with over 150 skilled employees.

Whitecap International Seafood will continue its’ role as the exclusive marketer of northern shrimp for Les Pêcheries Marinard, a role Whitecap has held since 2009. This partnership has been instrumental in the expansion of Marinard’s sales across North America, Europe, and Asia. Les Pêcheries Marinard is a world class producer of premium, wild caught, sustainable shellfish which has the top certifications and approvals to supply some of the most quality driven customers around the world.

Daley Seafoods has been active in Quebec for 30 years with a processing plant in Baie-Trinité and is already well established within the Quebec fishing industry. With the Rivière-au-Renard plant, it is now expanding its ambitions and putting forth a strategic development plan to grow Marinard’s business domestically, within North America, and internationally.

“Our team is very pleased with Marinard and we’re excited about the potential of the Rivière-au-Renard community. The management team at the plant has been kind, professional, welcoming – things that we like to build around.

Our company believes in using industry leading equipment and that was one of the reasons why we see so much potential in Marinard. The technology at plant, along with the employees’ experience allows us to hit the ground running. These are skilled and competent people who will help the company grow. Our management team is genuinely excited to get going – they can’t wait to start next year. Our plan is simple, we work hard to be efficient and deliver the highest quality product. And we like to enjoy the process of doing so.” Said Terry Daley of Daley Seafoods.

About Daley Seafoods

Daley Seafoods is a high-quality producer of lobster, shrimp, and snow crab. The company has several processing plants across Eastern Canada including locations in Rivière-au-Renard and Baie-Trinité in Quebec, and in Baie Ste. Anne and Pointe Sapin in New Brunswick.

About Les Pêcheries Marinard

Les Pêcheries Marinard has been a Canadian leader for 40 years in the processing of northern shrimp and employs 158 workers. Since 2009, the company has been focusing on technological innovation to strengthen its marketing strategy and improve its positioning in the Canadian, American, and European retail and food service markets. Les Pêcheries Marinard stands out for the quality of its processed seafood. All steps of the production chain are strictly controlled, earning the company the most discerning international certifications, and exceeding Canadian industry hygiene standards.

https://daleyseafoods.com

https://www.marinard.com