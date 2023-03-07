Live Demo by Chef Andy Matsuda of Sushi Chef Institute” at Seafood Expo in Boston – presented by GADRE USA INC.

GADRE USA INC. / GADRE MARINE EXPORT LTD. (GADRE), the third largest Surimi Processor in the world, will be exhibiting their most popular and upcoming products at SEAFOOD EXPO NORTH AMERICA. Being held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, through Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Gadre is the Export Winner from the Marine Product Export Development Authority (MPEDA) in Overall Exports, Frozen Surimi, and Value Added Products from India in 2019-2020. We are proud to continue our ever-growing strength and viability as the “One Stop Shop for All Your Surimi Needs,” for all our current and prospective customers.

Last year, we introduced a new initiative to give back to the community in the United States by launching a sponsorship program with Sushi Chef Institute, and it is with great pleasure that we announce the continuation of this scholarship program for the second year with the Sushi Chef Institute spearheaded by the renowned chef, Andy Matsuda.

With the full cooperation of all parties, we are committed to give five (5) Professional Course Scholarships for Chef Andy Matsuda’s 8-week Professional Sushi Course produced by the Sushi Chef Institute. These scholarships will be given to five (5) recipients throughout the year. With our continued partnership between Gadre and the Sushi Chef Institute, many exciting ventures await. By giving scholarships to aspiring chefs, allows for this partnership to become one of a positive force in the Industry.

Gadre is proud to continue our commitment to aspiring chefs, even after their time at Sushi Chef Institute. This year, we are inviting Rafael Otero, our very first recipient to join Gadre and Chef Andy Matsuda at Seafood Expo North America in Boston. Rafael will be showcasing his talent at SENA on Sunday and Monday (March 12th & 13th) at 1:00 PM & 4:00 PM. There many can see firsthand what the opportunities lie for the scholarship winners.

Chef Andy Matsuda will be handing out delectable and unique samples throughout the Exhibition and will demonstrate a live cooking session on March 12 & 13 at 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM. There he will be preparing dishes with ingredients produced by Gadre.

Gadre being the third largest producer of Surimi products, we have positioned ourselves to become leaders in not just sustainable methods of production, but keeping a wide and ever-growing variety of products. With our continuing efforts into sustainability, outreach, and innovation, we believe it is our mission to grow together and see the benefits of great collaborations come to fruition. Our quality and innovative products are designed to make usage and consumption of Surimi products more popular amongst consumers and users.

[Event] SEAFOOD EXPO NORTH AMERICA

[Venue] Boston Convention and Exhibition Center,

415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210

[Booth] Booth No. 817

[Dates/Time] Sunday, March 12 & Monday, March 13: 10 am ~ 5 pm,

Tuesday, March 14: 10 am ~ 3 pm

[Live Demo by Chef Andy Matsuda]

Sunday, March 12: 11:30 am & 2:30 pm

Monday, March 13: 11:30 am & 2:30 pm

[Live Demo by Chef Rafael Otero]

Sunday, March 12: 1 pm & 4 pm

Monday, March 13: 1 pm & 4 pm

[Inquiry] Gadre USA Inc.: info@gadremarine.com