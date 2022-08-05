Lobster Fishermen in Mexico’s Yucatán Organize to Protect Their Catch

Illegal fishing of lobster on Mexico’s Yucatán coast has given rise to a seafaring community defense group, shining a light on the threat faced both by the region’s marine life and those who depend on it.

For the last four months, fishermen in the community of Río Lagartos, Yucatán, have operated as a vigilante group to protect lobster populations on local fishing grounds, according to a report by newspaper Milenio. The group is made up of five fishing cooperatives, who stated that a sharp rise in illegal fishing had led to a rapid decline in lobster stocks.

The fishermen reported that on July 1, the first day of the open season, which usually yields the largest lobster hauls, the catch was two-thirds lower than usual. Where each boat would normally catch 60 kilograms of lobster a day, they barely made it to 20 kilograms this year, Milenio reported.

