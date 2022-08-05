GAPP Still Seeking Stand-Out Product Innovation and Promotion Concepts for Funding

SEATTLE, Wash.— The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) is still actively seeking cutting-edge proposals for its next round of Partnership Program funding. GAPP has expanded the Program this year to focus on global opportunities for Wild Alaska Pollock with specific emphasis on project ideas in “growth areas” for the fish as identified through GAPP’s proprietary research including its recently released “Wild Alaska Pollock 2040” Report.

“If you’ve got the ‘next big thing’ and want to partner with one of the most sustainable, nutritious and versatile proteins on the planet, then we want to help you bring your idea to life with Wild Alaska Pollock,” said Craig Morris, GAPP CEO. “Our industry’s progressive Partnership Program operates much like us placing a “sure thing” bet on your brand and your products being successful. And, the reason we feel that way is that our consumer-tested research will be at your disposal as we work together to bring your product incorporating our fish to market. That is how confident we are in Wild Alaska Pollock being a true fish of the future.”

GAPP welcomes proposals from any organization, in any country, with a desire to build awareness and demand for Wild Alaska Pollock in those specific marketplaces. The goal is to communicate the species’ storied attributes, with particular focus on bringing this fish into new channels, new formats, or associating it with new influencers and/or recipes. All product inputs will be considered—fillets, surimi, roe, fishmeal or oil.

Additionally, GAPP is also placing specific emphasis on growth areas within certain segments. At retail, GAPP is particularly interested in programs that highlight Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) fillet, surimi seafood products, Roe, Fish Oil or that use Wild Alaska Pollock as an ingredient in a new innovation like a jerky or pasta. For the restaurant segment, GAPP is particularly interested in proposals that target chefs in the fast casual or corporate setting.

“This successful program continues to help us reach our goal of increasing the awareness and demand of Wild Alaska Pollock,” said Morris. “We’re eager to work with you and there’s still time to learn about the program and apply for funds.”

All proposals are due to GAPP by August 12th and will then be reviewed by the appropriate GAPP Committee and the Board of Directors. Final funding announcements will be made by mid-September.

For more information or to view past Partnership Program funding recipients, please visit https://www.alaskapollock.org/about-us/partnership-program.