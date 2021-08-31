Arbitrator Upholds Firing of Lobster 207 co-op CEO, Clearing Way for Racketeering Lawsuit

The former CEO of Lobster 207, a fishing cooperative owned by the Maine Lobstering Union, on Monday lost in an arbitration proceeding over his firing in 2020.

The decision against Warren B. Pettegrow of Trenton upholds his dismissal and is expected to allow a federal racketeering lawsuit, pending before the U.S. District Court in Bangor, to continue toward trial, according to a news release from the co-op.

Named as defendants in the suit brought by Lobster 207 are Pettegrow, his company, Poseidon Charters Inc., Anthony D. and Josette G. Pettegrow of Trenton, and their company Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound Inc.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Mainebiz