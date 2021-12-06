Maine Shrimp Industry Should Not Restart, Experts Say

The Associated Press Seafood December 6, 2021

A group of experts is recommending to keep New England’s shrimp fishing industry closed down because of concerns about the health of the population.

The industry has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said the shrimp are in jeopardy in part because of the warming of waters off New England. A board of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is slated to vote Dec. 17 on whether to reopen fishing.

The board relies on a recommendation from a technical committee made up of scientists, regulators and other experts. A report released by the committee on Thursday recommended the board keep the fishing moratorium in place.

