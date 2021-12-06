Environment for the Second Time in a Few Weeks, Maryland Officials Close Oyster Harvesting in St. Mary’s For Sewage Overflow

For the second time in less than a month, state environmental regulators shut down shellfish harvesting near St. George Island in St. Mary’s County after a sewage spill.

The Maryland Department of the Environment announced Monday evening that it closed 180 acres of the Potomac River after a sewage overflow over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The repeated problems are raising fresh questions about sewer infrastructure in the Chesapeake. Oysters contaminated during an October spill in nearby St. George Creek sickened at least two dozen people in Virginia.

