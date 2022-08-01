Marine Stewardship Council Appoints New Director to Lead US Program

The Marine Stewardship Council today announced the appointment of Nicole Condon as Program Director to lead the US strategy and position MSC as a leader in the sustainable seafood movement. Condon will step into this role effective August 1.

As US Program Director, Condon will oversee the fisheries, commercial, marketing and communications strategies to develop opportunities for growth in the US market, from certified fisheries to MSC labelled products. She brings with her a combined experience of almost 20 years in marine science, non-profit program management, and seafood sustainability. Condon joined the MSC in 2018 as a Senior Commercial Manager, overseeing engagement with MSC certified companies and market development along the supply chain in the Eastern US. She joined the MSC from World Wildlife Fund’s Global Seafood Markets team where she developed sustainable seafood strategies with global companies and built collaborative industry platforms in key markets around the world to create positive impacts for seafood, people, and nature.

Condon takes over from Eric Critchlow who served in this role for the past six years. Eric is retiring following a 48-year career in the seafood industry covering everything from the dock to Executive positions. Under Eric’s leadership, the MSC has seen consistent engagement with US fisheries and growth in commercial partner commitments to sourcing MSC certified sustainable seafood.

