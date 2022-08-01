Tom Colicchio Gets On Board a Plant-Based Seafood Project

Leslie Kelly, Forbes Seafood August 1, 2022

The mega-watt celebrity chef behind Crafted Hospitality gets pitched a lot of products as a possible investor. Here’s why he’s all in at a fledgling company which aims to blow minds and impress discerning palates.

Couldn’t believe it

As a longtime judge on Bravo’s Top Chef, Colicchio is known for shooting straight. No words are minced. So, not surprisingly, he gets right to the point when asked what convinced him to get on board the Plant Based Seafood project: “It’s delicious,” he exclaimed in a recent phone interview.

Spike Mendelsohn mentioned it to me, saying I should take a look at what they were doing. They sent me a sample and I couldn’t believe how good it was. I’ve tasted a lot of plant-based meats and some are better than others, but this is great. Those crab cakes made a believer out of me.” In other words, mind blown.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes

