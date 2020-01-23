Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Wants More Visas for Foreign Workers to Help Crab Picking Industry

BRIAN WITTE ASSOCIATED PRESS Seafood January 23, 2020

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday urged federal officials to allow more H-2B visas for foreign workers to help the state’s $355 million seafood industry and seasonal employers.

Hogan, a Republican, made the request in a letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia. Hogan also called for a long-term solution.

“These workers are vital to rural Maryland and in particular our Eastern Shore,” Hogan wrote. “In addition to lifting the cap, I ask that you partner with Congress and Maryland’s congressional delegation to finally find a long-term solution to this issue.”

