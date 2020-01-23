Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Wants More Visas for Foreign Workers to Help Crab Picking Industry

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday urged federal officials to allow more H-2B visas for foreign workers to help the state’s $355 million seafood industry and seasonal employers.

Hogan, a Republican, made the request in a letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia. Hogan also called for a long-term solution.

“These workers are vital to rural Maryland and in particular our Eastern Shore,” Hogan wrote. “In addition to lifting the cap, I ask that you partner with Congress and Maryland’s congressional delegation to finally find a long-term solution to this issue.”

