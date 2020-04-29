Mississippi’s Ryan Bradley Joins Gulf Seafood Foundation’s Board

Ryan Bradley, a fifth-generation fisherman who serves as executive director of Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United (MSCFU) and owner of Sea Alis Seafood Company, has joined the Board of Directors of the Gulf Seafood Foundation.

Bradley replaces longtime Mississippi director Jennifer Jenkins, owner of Crystal Seas Oysters in Pass Christian, who resigned after the death of her father.

“The Gulf Seafood Foundation has been a leader in serving our fishermen and seafood community,” said Bradley. “For many years, the organization has done a great supporting and promoting the Gulf seafood industry. I am honored to join this prestigious board and offer any help I can. I am sure this will be very beneficial for what we have going on here in Mississippi, as well as our efforts in Washington.”

