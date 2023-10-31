More Than a Third of S.C. Shrimp Show Signs of Black Gill Disease, DNR Research Shows

Toby Cox, Post and Courier Seafood October 31, 2023

When shrimp are infected with black gill, shrimpers can tell right away.

“It looks like someone takes a tiny little Sharpie and draws on the gill,” said Cindy Tarvin, co-owner of Tarvin Seafood Inc. “It’s very distinctive.”

Black gill in SC’s shrimp is caused by an apostome ciliate, a parasitic organism, that attaches itself to the crustaceans. The most visible symptom of this disease is darkened gills, possibly an immune response to the ciliate.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Post and Courier

