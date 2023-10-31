More Than a Third of S.C. Shrimp Show Signs of Black Gill Disease, DNR Research Shows

When shrimp are infected with black gill, shrimpers can tell right away.

“It looks like someone takes a tiny little Sharpie and draws on the gill,” said Cindy Tarvin, co-owner of Tarvin Seafood Inc. “It’s very distinctive.”

Black gill in SC’s shrimp is caused by an apostome ciliate, a parasitic organism, that attaches itself to the crustaceans. The most visible symptom of this disease is darkened gills, possibly an immune response to the ciliate.

