N.S. Lobster Shipments to China Drop ‘Dramatically’ Due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus is putting the brakes on Nova Scotia lobster sales and shipments to China, which is a crucial market for Nova Scotia lobster exporters.

Coronavirus is a flu-like illness that can cause pneumonia and other severe respiratory symptoms. There have been more than 100 deaths worldwide because of the virus, while there are more than 4,500 confirmed cases in China, which is where the outbreak began.

Exporter Stewart Lamont of Tangier Lobster said the sharp drop in lobster exports to China happened in a matter of days.

