National Fisheries Institute Announces New Additions to its Board of Directors 

Reston, VA – The National Fisheries Institute’s (NFI) members approved a new slate of Directors of the Board at its Annual Membership Meeting.

NFI’s bylaws allow for a 51-person Board, with 45 at-large Directors. There is an 18-person Executive Committee drawn from the Board and six officers. NFI elects a new slate of board members annually to serve three-year terms.

“This Board is comprised of some of the most knowledgeable individuals in the seafood community,” said NFI President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard. “The NFI Board of Directors’ never-ending commitment to the industry will always impress me, and I’m honored to welcome these new voices and outlooks to the Board.”

The newly elected Board members as well as Executive Committee members in italics are as follow:

Marcy Bemiller Candor Consulting, LLC Founder Frank Bodin Nordic Group Inc. Vice President of Finance and Administration Jason Driskill H-E-B Vice President – Seafood Paul Jewer High Liner Foods President and CEO Dick Jones Blue Ocean Mariculture CEO Bart Lovejoy Glacier Fish Company Vice President, Global Sales Chris Maze Pescanova Inc. CEO Ben Medearis Americold Logistics, LLC Vice President, Business Development Protein Sector Roger O’Brien Santa Monica Seafood Company President and CEO Bret Scholtes Cooke Aquaculture USA Chief Operating Officer Matthew Simpson Monarch LLC President Anjan Tharakan Newport International President Dennis Williams Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors Vice President Seafood Sales & Purchasing

Lisa Webb, Gorton’s Inc. Vice President of Operations, joins the officer’s group as Treasurer and David Melbourne, President and CEO of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., joins the officer’s group as Secretary.