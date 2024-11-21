National Fisheries Institute Announces New Additions to its Board of Directors 

Reston, VA – The National Fisheries Institute’s (NFI) members approved a new slate of Directors of the Board at its Annual Membership Meeting.
NFI’s bylaws allow for a 51-person Board, with 45 at-large Directors. There is an 18-person Executive Committee drawn from the Board and six officers. NFI elects a new slate of board members annually to serve three-year terms.
“This Board is comprised of some of the most knowledgeable individuals in the seafood community,” said NFI President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard. “The NFI Board of Directors’ never-ending commitment to the industry will always impress me, and I’m honored to welcome these new voices and outlooks to the Board.”
The newly elected Board members as well as Executive Committee members in italics are as follow:
|Marcy
|Bemiller
|Candor Consulting, LLC
|Founder
|Frank
|Bodin
|Nordic Group Inc.
|Vice President of Finance and Administration
|Jason
|Driskill
|H-E-B
|Vice President – Seafood
|Paul
|Jewer
|High Liner Foods
|President and CEO
|Dick
|Jones
|Blue Ocean Mariculture
|CEO
|Bart
|Lovejoy
|Glacier Fish Company
|Vice President, Global Sales
|Chris
|Maze
|Pescanova Inc.
|CEO
|Ben
|Medearis
|Americold Logistics, LLC
|Vice President, Business Development Protein Sector
|Roger
|O’Brien
|Santa Monica Seafood Company
|President and CEO
|Bret
|Scholtes
|Cooke Aquaculture USA
|Chief Operating Officer
|Matthew
|Simpson
|Monarch LLC
|President
|Anjan
|Tharakan
|Newport International
|President
|Dennis
|Williams
|Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors
|Vice President Seafood Sales & Purchasing
Lisa Webb, Gorton’s Inc. Vice President of Operations, joins the officer’s group as Treasurer and David Melbourne, President and CEO of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., joins the officer’s group as Secretary.
For more than 75 years, NFI has been the leading trade association for the seafood industry whose members represent all aspects of the value chain from water to the table. For more information, visit our Web site at www.AboutSeafood.com.