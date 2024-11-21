Weber State University Alumni Success: Floral Expressions

In 2017, Weber State University alum Jodi Bachman opened Floral Expressions in South Ogden. Floral Expressions is a flower store that specializes in arrangements for holidays, weddings, school dances and more.

Bachman graduated from Weber State in 2006 with an associate degree in General Studies. While attending Weber State, Bachman was a part of the dance team. Since graduating, Bachman has joined the WSU Alumni Association. During her time with the Alumni Association, she helped plan events such as a Fun Run for scholarship programs.

To read the rest of the profile, please go to: Weber State University’s The Signpost