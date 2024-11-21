Weber State University Alumni Success: Floral Expressions

Cooper Hatsis, Floral November 21, 2024

In 2017, Weber State University alum Jodi Bachman opened Floral Expressions in South Ogden. Floral Expressions is a flower store that specializes in arrangements for holidays, weddings, school dances and more.

Bachman graduated from Weber State in 2006 with an associate degree in General Studies. While attending Weber State, Bachman was a part of the dance team. Since graduating, Bachman has joined the WSU Alumni Association. During her time with the Alumni Association, she helped plan events such as a Fun Run for scholarship programs.

To read the rest of the profile, please go to: Weber State University’s The Signpost

Related Articles

Bakery

A Very Merry Martin’s Giveaway Returns for its Fourth Year: Celebrate the Holidays with Delicious Martin’s Potato Rolls & Bread Products!

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® Bakery November 21, 2024

Each day during these festive weeks, Martin’s will highlight a specific holiday product, including their popular Martin’s Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls, Martin’s Sweet Party Potato Rolls, Martin’s Swirl Breads, and Martin’s Potatobred Stuffing. In addition to the giveaways, Martin’s social media content will feature delicious recipes made with these signature products, inspiring families to create memorable meals together this holiday season.

Bakery

Grazing Boards Keep Brunch Guests Happy and Full This Season

La Brea Bakery Bakery December 8, 2021

Avocado toast fatigue is real. And so is the calendar squeeze for entertaining options during the holidays — not every event can fit into the evening. Enter the new trend for holiday entertaining — grazing boards. Versatile enough to cover breakfast, brunch or lunch, these simple yet eye-pleasing spreads please every palate, from sweet to savory. And they can be on the table in just minutes.