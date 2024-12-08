Seasonal Red Currants Arriving in Time for the Holidays

Sun Belle is gearing up for an exciting red currant season, as optimal weather conditions have resulted in a major increase in production and large promotable volumes of this seasonal specialty fruit.

The first arrivals of red currants from Chile hit stores under the Sun Belle label (6-ounce clamshells) in mid-December and will be available through late February, in perfect timing for Christmas, New Years, and Valentine’s Day. Tart, with a hint of sweetness, red currants grow in bright shiny clusters, making them especially appealing for recipes and garnishes. The juicy, pearl-shaped berries are perfect on cheese and grazing boards, with game and poultry, and in salads, jellies, baked goods, desserts, and beverages.

NEW ‘SUN SELECT’ PREMIUM CHERRIES HITTING STORE SHELVES:

With peak cherry season in our midst, Sun Belle has a new offering sure to wow the most discerning consumer: Sun Select Super Jumbo Cherries in 16-ounce clamshells. From Sun Belle’s partner farms in Chile, this premium cherry offers exceptional sweet flavor, vibrant red color and shine, and impressive “double jumbo” size (9.5 row and larger).

(First glance of these premium cherries can be seen at the New York Produce Show in Sun Belle Booth #441.)

To learn more about the availability of red currants, Sun Select cherries, and Sun Belle’s premium line of year-round berries, retailers can contact their Sun Belle sales representative or sales@sun-belle.com.