El Pastor Award-Winning Cheese is a Hit for the Holiday Season

In time for the 2024 Holiday Season, Iberico Curado, the award-winning cheese by El Pastor, is once again a favorite of consumers at national grocery stores, including Hannaford, Shoprite, and Hyvee, and bulk sales for restaurants and caterers. Crafted with a blend of cow, sheep, and goat milk, Iberico Curado is the popular stand-out cheese elevating holiday tables in a variety of ways from spectacular charcuterie boards to wine-tasting accompaniments to recipes when used as a key ingredient in appetizers and main dishes. The distinct character of Iberico Curado has made it a game-changer for conventional holiday recipes.

Recognized for its visually striking appearance and the harmony of milk blends, El Pastor Iberico Curado has become a game-changer for conventional holiday recipes as it pairs splendidly with a variety of meats, nuts, fruits, and crackers. Applauded by food and wine connoisseurs, El Pastor Iberico Curado has been recognized as a luxurious-tasting Spanish cheese suitable to serve at casual family gatherings and formal entertaining.

El Pastor Iberico Blended is the recipient of the prestigious Supergold World Cheese Award and multiple WCA Silver and Bronze Awards. Based in Spain, the family-owned company has a cheese product line that has long been enjoyed by home cooks and acclaimed chefs because of their versatility in textures and tastes enhancing baked goods, casseroles, and gourmet sauces.

“Through our commitment to traditional cheesemaking methods, we ensure that each wheel of cheese captures the essence of Spain’s artisanal craftsmanship. This masterful blend of fresh cow, sheep, and goat milk, aged meticulously for six months in olive oil to achieve its unique, slightly tangy flavor, with a wonderfully buttery texture and subtle herbaceous notes,” said Quentin Wright-McDuffie Import Brand Manager at Schuman Cheese, the exclusive US distributor for El Pastor. “Iberico Curado is perfect for enthusiasts seeking to introduce an exotic flair to their holiday festivities.”

In addition to cooking and cheese displays, Iberico Curado is being paired for wine dinners. Its robust rich flavors complement bold reds, and sparkling wines, elevating a simple appetizer or dish to a grand tasting experience for special events in restaurants and when entertaining holiday guests at home.

