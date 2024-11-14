Dairy Checkoff Annual Report Offers 2023 Highlights

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), the planning and management organization that oversees the national dairy checkoff program on behalf of America’s dairy farmers and importers, has posted its 2023 annual report at https://dairycheckoff.com/about-us/annual-report.

The report provides checkoff funders and other members of the dairy community an audited financial report and highlights from 2023, including:

Boosting domestic and international dairy sales.

Building trust with consumers, including younger generations.

Promoting dairy as a sustainable and essential food source.

Engaging farmers and the broader dairy community.

The report features insights from farmer leadership, including DMI Chair Marilyn Hershey, United Dairy Industry Association Chair Alex Peterson and National Dairy Promotion and Research Board Chair Joanna Shipp. Additionally, DMI President and CEO Barbara O’Brien shares thoughts on checkoff strategies designed to build sales and trust of dairy.

“The 2023 annual report delivers insights in a transparent way of the dairy checkoff’s mission, including highlights and a financial summary of how our dollars are being invested,” Hershey said. “This is a powerful tool that shows the workings of our organization and how the checkoff is delivering results for us.”

The checkoff’s 2024 program budget summary and audited financial statements also are available at https://dairycheckoff.com/about-us/budget-financials.

Those interested in learning more about the checkoff can visit www.DairyCheckoff.com and the Dairy Checkoff Facebook Page, listen to the “Your Dairy Checkoff Podcast” or subscribe to the Dairy Checkoff Newsletter.

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s more than 26,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.