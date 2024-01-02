National Fisheries Institute Welcomes New Media & Communications Manager

Reston, VA – America’s largest seafood trade association welcomes Kayla Bennett to its staff, she will serve as Media and Communications Manager.

Bennett is a graduate of Ohio University and most recently was a Marketing and Communications Fellow at The Texas Tribune in Austin and an Ohio Statehouse News Bureau Reporting Fellow for the USA Today Network in Columbus. This is not her first stint at the trade association, during college, Bennett interned for NFI as part of the Scripps Semester in DC program.

“I’m excited to be returning to NFI,” said Bennett. “These days working on advocacy communications in the nation’s capital is an exciting challenge and I’m eager to help ensure NFI’s members get their message out.”

In addition to serving as a resource for reporters, Bennett will produce multimedia projects, anchor the weekly Inside NFI video/newsletter, and join Richard Barry as the new cohost of the SoFISHticated podcast.

“We are thrilled to have Kayla join us,” said NFI President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard. “We think of communications as a core competency around here but one that’s always evolving. Having a fresh set of eyes on what we’ve been doing and what we might do in the future makes a strong team even stronger.”

In addition to being the primary video and audio producer who helps craft the association’s social media strategy and develops editorial content, the Media and Communications Manager collaborates with global communication stakeholders and partners across the seafood community.

For more than 75 years, NFI has been the leading trade association for the seafood industry whose members represent all aspects of the value chain from water to the table. For more information, visit our Web site at www.AboutSeafood.com.