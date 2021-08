PORTLAND, Maine — There’s a new effort to track American lobster fishing vessels, including here in Maine.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering using electronic tracking systems on board some lobster fishing boats.

The regulation authority’s proposal would apply to lobster boats with federal permits, as well as fishermen going after Jonah crabs, a species found in deep waters year-round.

