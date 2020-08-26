In Fragile Lobster Economy, Maine Marketing Group Targets Home Cooks

The ongoing pandemic and a retaliatory tariff by China, previously the second largest export market for Maine lobster, have left the lobstering industry in a fragile economic state.

And with two of the industry’s largest markets struggling — restaurants operating at reduced capacity and cruise ships shut down — the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative has turned its attention to home cooks.

The collaborative is funded by lobster harvesters, dealers and processors. Its aim is to build demand for whole live lobster and a variety of value-added products.

