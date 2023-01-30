Nova Scotia Cracks Down on Lobster Operators to Protect Industry’s ‘Integrity’

Nova Scotia is cracking down on two large lobster pound operators following separate court convictions — efforts it says will protect the integrity of the province’s billion-dollar lobster business.

In August 2018, Fisher Direct in Shag Harbour, N.S., was caught with lobster harvested under an Indigenous licence, which bars selling the catch.

The pound — which has annual sales upwards of $20 million — had received a shipment of 1,400 kilograms of lobsters the day before federal fisheries officers descended on the facility.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News