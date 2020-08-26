A Convention Seafood Battle Looms as Lobster Waits in the Wings to Take on Calamari

It’s not just jobs, taxes and the coronavirus that the Republicans and the Democrats disagree on. The two parties are also poles apart when it comes to their representative seafood.

Last week, Rhode Island calamari became a breakout star of the Democratic convention after a party official announced the state delegation’s votes for presidential nominee while standing beside a masked chef proffering a plate of fried squid rings — Rhode Island’s official state appetizer.

Tonight at the Republican convention, it’s lobster’s turn in the spotlight. An eighth-generation Maine lobsterman, Jason Joyce, has a speaking spot, in which he is expected to laud President Trump’s trade and fisheries policies.

