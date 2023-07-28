NaturalShrimp Incorporated Terminates Merger Agreement; Announces Re-IPO Opportunity for Uplist

DALLAS — NaturalShrimp Incorporated (OTCQB: SHMP) (“NaturalShrimp”), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), announced today that it has terminated its previously announced Merger Agreement with Yotta Acquisition Corporation (“Yotta”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Yotta Merger Sub, Inc.

The termination is based on Yotta’s inability to comply with the provision of its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that prohibits Yotta from consummating an initial business combination unless it has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon consummation of such initial business combination, in connection with the transactions contemplated with the Merger Agreement, which makes impossible the satisfaction of certain conditions to NaturalShrimp’s obligations to consummate, and the consummation of, such transactions.

“After working on this for almost twelve months, we are naturally disappointed in this news,” stated William Delgado, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of NaturalShrimp. “We are currently in negotiations with another entity which will involve a Re-IPO and a new Capital raise of between $10-$12M. This opportunity has the full support of management, its advisors, and its Investment Banking team. The timing of this Re-IPO, if executed, will result in an uplist on similar timing as the previous business combination agreement. That timetable for the uplist remains at the end of September-beginning of October. Our team remains highly focused on commercialization and production ramp up of farm-to-table sushi grade shrimp and fresh seafood including a planned U.S. facility expansion, and we look forward to additional announcements in the weeks to come.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp Incorporated is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas, and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed salt-water systems using patented technology to produce fresh, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.