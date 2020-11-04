Nevada’s West Coast Salmon to use Israeli Fish-Farm Tech

West Coast Salmon, an industrial 15,000-ton Atlantic salmon production facility in Reno, Nevada, has secured first-stage investment to implement Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology for land-based aquaculture from AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies in Israel.

The first phase of the project is expected to be operation in the second half of 2024.

Hallvard Muri, chairman of Norway-based West Coast Salmon AS, said the company chose AquaMao “to achieve our goal of becoming the leading US West Coast provider of high-quality sustainably raised Atlantic salmon.”

