Amersfoort – Nutreco is proud to be one of four key investors in recirculating aquaculture systems company, West Coast Salmon.

West Coast Salmon aims to build a best-in-class RAS facility for Atlantic salmon farming in Nevada, serving the attractive US West Coast market. The investment underlines Nutreco’s ongoing commitment to Feeding the Future; our company’s mission to contribute to producing enough nutritious and high-quality food for a growing population in a sustainable way.

Nutreco