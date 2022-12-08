North Coast Seafoods Relaunches the Popular Frozen Naked Seafood Line with New Packaging and Size Offerings

Boston, MA – North Coast Seafoods, leaders in premium quality, Certified Sustainable seafood, is relaunching their popular Naked Seafood Collection with new packaging and size options, available January 2023.

Naked Seafood represents the finest quality, best tasting, all-natural and sustainable products such as Naked Salmon, Cod, Scallops, Mussels, and Shrimp, sourced responsibly from local communities around the world and flash frozen at peak freshness. And every Naked product has a “Story of the Seafood” video that shows exactly where each product is coming from.

“Our mission with Naked Seafood is to deliver exquisite seafood in its purest form – seafood that is wholesome, nutritious, convenient, transparent, and responsible.” says Rich Polins, Principal at North Coast Seafoods.

North Coast Seafoods is dedicated to sourcing Certified Sustainable seafood that is both harmonious with the environment and socially responsible. We are proud to work with leading international sustainability organizations, including the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), and EU Organic to ensure Naked meets the strictest sustainability standards.

The new Naked Seafood options include:

· Organic Scottish Salmon – 12 oz. Bag (2x 6 oz skin-on, boneless portions)

· Ocean Raised Norwegian Salmon – 12 oz. Bag (2x 6 oz skinless, boneless portions)

· Wild Alaska Keta Salmon – 12 oz. Bag (2x 6 oz skin on, boneless portions)

· Wild North Atlantic Sea Scallops – 12 oz. Bag (Frozen at Sea “Dry” Scallops)

· Wild Icelandic Cod Loins – 12 oz. Bag (2x 6 oz skinless, boneless loin portions)

· Organic Smoked Salmon – 4 oz. Bag (Pre-Sliced)

These new products will join the existing Naked Seafood lineup:

· Raw and Cooked Shrimp – 1 lb. bag Raw and Cooked (Peeled + Deveined and Shell-on “Easy Peel”

· Organic PEI Mussels – 2lb Box (Gluten Free, Heat & Eat)

· Garlic Butter PEI Mussels – 2lb Box (Gluten Free, Heat & Eat)

· Scottish Smoked Salmon – 4 oz. Bag (Pre-Sliced)

· New York Nova Lox Smoked Salmon – 4 oz. Bag (Pre-Sliced



What is the NAKED Truth? North Coast Seafoods’ Naked Seafood is different from all the rest because of:

· Absolutely Nothing Added – Chemicals don’t belong in seafood. Neither do artificial preservatives, antibiotics, growth hormones, or any other additive. When it comes to seafood, there is nothing better than the real thing.

· Flash Freezing Technology – State of the art technology has closed the “taste gap” between fresh and frozen seafood. Nitrogen Flash Freezing within minutes of catch locks in peak freshness, texture, and flavor.

· No Middleman – North Coast sources directly from the most dedicated and reputable fishermen and women, cutting out the middleman, which gives them total control of quality from sea to shore. Their longstanding fishing partners understand the top-tier quality North Coast expects.

· Certified Sustainable – Sustainability is more than just a buzzword, it is our guiding light. We partner closely with the BAP, ASC, MSC, and EU Organic – ensuring our methods are responsible and continuously looking for ways to improve. The future of seafood won’t safeguard itself, so North Coast must do our part to protect it.

Try the “Stripped Down Seafood” and taste the difference!

For more information on North Coast Seafoods’ history of sustainable practices, product offerings HERE or to order online, please visit: www.northcoastseafoods.com. To order or learn more on how to become a distribution partner or retail customer, please email customerservice@northcoastseafoods.com.

About North Coast Seafoods:

North Coast Seafoods is a third generation family-owned American company based in Boston, MA. At North Coast, Seafood with Integrity is more than just a vision: it embodies our steadfast commitment to excellence. When we say that our seafood is the freshest and most wholesome on the market, we mean it. When we commit to supplying our customers the very best seafood, we follow through. And if ever something isn’t exactly right, we hold ourselves accountable. For more information, please visit www.northcoastseafoods.com.