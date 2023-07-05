Oyster harvest rebounds in Chesapeake Bay and its waters, and here’s what’s driving recovery

In a sign the overall health of the Chesapeake Bay is improving, oyster harvests have been nothing short of plentiful, with a strong likelihood too of a successful next season.

The most recent commercial oyster season was open from Nov. 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, for dredging boats and Oct. 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, for non-dredging boats.

“It’s been a great season for us, and we produced in the area of 632,000 bushels of oysters this past season,” said Robert T. Brown, president of the Maryland Watermen’s Association. “That’s the highest it’s been in over 30 years. It’s got to do with the natural conditions with salinity being up and the water in lower Bay is better. We’ve also had two of the best oyster recruitment years in a number of years.”

