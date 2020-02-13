Parasite Linked To Scallops Die-Off In Peconic Bay, DEC Says

Researchers have discovered what they believe is a contributing cause of the “near-unprecedented” Peconic Bay scallop die-off of 2019: a parasite found in a sample of adult bay scallops.

This is the first time the coccidian parasite has been seen in New York waters, according state Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner Basil Seggos.

“The parasite is not harmful to humans and does not pose a public health threat but could significantly affect the bay scallop fishery,” the DEC said a press release Friday.

