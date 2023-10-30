Patrick Vizzone Appointed as Co-Founder and CFO at Vertical Oceans, an AI-Native Aquaculture Startup

Singapore – Vertical Oceans, the world’s first AI-native, automated, and fully sustainable aquaculture production and marketing startup, is pleased to welcome Patrick Vizzone as its Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Born in Australia, and having resided in Greater China and Japan since 1993, Patrick joins John Diener (Founder and CEO) and Enzo Acerbi (Co-Founder and CTO) as part of the founding team. In his new role at Vertical Oceans, Patrick will be responsible for all aspects of financial management, strategy, and business development.

Patrick’s extensive experience in the agri-food sector, finance and investing, his operational roles in start-ups and his extensive boardroom and corporate governance experience, will be instrumental in driving Vertical Oceans’ mission to revolutionize aquaculture through its cutting-edge technology.