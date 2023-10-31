AUTUMNCRISP Brand Grapes Sampled by Thousands at Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival

NEW YORK CITY – Start spreading the news! Earlier this month, Sun World International took to New York City to officially debut its AUTUMNCRISP® brand grapes’ global consumer marketing campaign. The results: overwhelming enthusiasm and the birth of a viral grape sensation!

From Oct. 13-15, Sun World hosted an experiential sampling station, launching AUTUMNCRISP® to more than 15,000 attendees at the Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF), one of the nation’s premier food sampling events.

The AUTUMNCRISP® brand grape station – located at the center of NYCWFF’s Grand Tasting event – was Sun World’s first consumer-focused event as part of its recently launched campaign to market AUTUMNCRISP® as a globally branded table grape available year-round.

Decked from head to shoes with bright green AUTUMNCRISP® attire, Sun World’s street team passed out grape samples and AUTUMNCRISP®-branded swag. For most attendees, it marked the first time they tasted the crisp, juicy green grape. Among their responses:

“Wow!”

“They are as crisp as apples.”

“They’re huge!”

“Whoa. That has a big crunch!”

“Where can I buy these today!?!”

“They’re so crispy and sweet, but not too sweet.”

“This is the best grape I have ever tasted!”

The sampling station became a viral sensation during the event with myriad attendees sharing their experiences on Instagram, tagging @autumncrispgrapes for a reach of around 500,000 followers.

“We could not have asked for a more enthusiastic and exciting consumer debut,” said Jennifer Sanchez, Sun World’s vice president of marketing. “We at Sun World know this grape is special and that it has the potential to be the go-to grape for millions worldwide. The response from consumers at NYCWFF for crisp and juicy AUTUMNCRISP® brand grapes was incredible! This also could not have happened without the dedication of one of our growers, Dayka & Hackett, that produced and supplied top quality AUTUMNCRISP® branded grapes for this sampling. We greatly appreciate their collaboration.”

About Sun World

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. Sun World’s mission is to drive the growth of fruit breeding, varietal development and licensing. The California-based company has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel and South Africa. More information about Sun World International is available at www.sun-world.com.