Sun World International Enhances Leadership With Three New Hires In Finance, Marketing and It

Bakersfield, Calif. – Sun World International, LLC today announces the company is strengthening its leadership with three new hires bringing deep backgrounds in the finance, marketing and IT sectors. Joining are:

Simon Heyrick, chief financial officer

Jennifer (Jen) Sanchez, vice president of marketing

Deepak Rama, IT director

“Simon, Jen and Deepak bring critical skills, leadership and experience in scaling high-growth organizations,” said David Marguleas, president and CEO, Sun World. “We have significant global objectives in the years ahead and are pleased to bolster our leadership team with their immense talent, adding to our momentum.”

Simon Heyrick, Chief Financial Officer

As Sun World’s chief financial officer, Heyrick leads strategic and day-to-day finance operations. He brings extensive experience scaling fast-growing, disruptive companies and has managed both IPOs and strategic exits in senior finance roles. Heyrick has for the past 15 years held C-level roles at leading tech-driven legal, lifestyle and finance organizations, including Elevate Services (CFO), QLess, Inc. (COO/CFO) and Soothe (CEO/COO) – serving stakeholders and operations worldwide.

Jennifer (Jen) Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing

As VP of marketing at Sun World, Sanchez leads the marketing team in developing and executing global consumer and trade marketing activities and will work cross-functionally with licensees and the Sun World product development team to bring new varieties to the global marketplace. Sanchez has more than 20 years of experience in the fresh produce industry having held leadership roles in marketing, sales and category management for organizations that included Driscoll’s, Church Brothers Farms, and Growers Express/Green Giant Fresh.

Deepak Rama, IT Director

Rama leads the evolution of Sun World’s data and information infrastructure strategy to integrate and enhance systems resulting in stronger data intelligence and improved end-user experience. Rama is an accomplished business leader known for his ability to deliver profitable, transformative change across organizations of all sizes. With previous senior leadership positions at organizations such as Accenture, CGI, Oracle and Baan, Rama brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of technology and innovation to Sun World.

About Sun World

Sun World International, LLC is a global variety development and licensing business. Sun World’s mission is to drive the growth of fruit breeding, varietal development and licensing. The California-based company has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, North Africa and South Africa. More information about Sun World International is available at sun-world.com.