Brighter Bites Distributes Over 7.5 Million Lbs. of Produce to Families Across the Country During 2022-2023 School Year

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, announces the close of its 2022/2023 programming. Over the past school year, Brighter Bites distributed over 7.5 million pounds of produce to 198 schools across 10 cities. Their impact reached more than 42,000 families and provided over 24,000 nutrition education lessons and 380 culinary demonstrations to students across the country.

In January, Brighter Bites launched their tenth programming location in San Antonio, TX. In its first semester, Brighter Bites San Antonio was able to serve six schools within Harlandale ISD, which directly impacted around 720 families with over 115,200 pounds of fresh produce delivered to its participants.

“We’re thrilled our students were able to receive a hands-on experience of what healthy choices actually look like,” said Juan Aguilar, physical educator at Harlandale ISD. “With the launch of Brighter Bites programming, the kids were able to try new vegetables and fruits that they normally wouldn’t have access to on a regular basis. It is my hope this has helped families ease their food expenses, as prices of groceries have increased dramatically within the last year.”

Brighter Bites’ commitment to serving families in need continues throughout this summer, as Brighter Bites will be serving over 8,200 families at 82 sites across 9 cities with fresh produce and nutrition education.

2022-2023 Parent & Teacher Testimonials:

“Brighter Bites has helped me when I have needed it most,” said a participating parent. “It’s such a relief during these tough times with the economy and our tight budget. I also appreciate that healthy items are given with tips on the ‘week’s healthy topic’, recipes, and tip sheets. Thank you so much, Brighter Bites team!”

“I just love Brighter Bites! I want to thank the Brighter Bites team for everything they’ve done for our community,” said a participating teacher. “Thank you for introducing new vegetables to myself and the kids, that we would not have eaten or touched before.”

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 50 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 500,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, Southwest Florida, Salinas, Los Angeles, Bakersfield, and San Antonio. To learn more about Brighter Bites, visit www.brighterbites.org.