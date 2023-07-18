Sun World Announces Official Launch of Radiant Red Grape, RUBY RUSH

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. – July just got a lot juicier. Sun World announces the official launch of the all-new RUBY RUSH® brand red seedless grape.

Sun World licensed growers are harvesting RUBY RUSH® grapes this month in the U.S., Italy, Spain, and Israel. The new varietal brand will be used to identify a range of similar red seedless grape varieties, the first of which is Sugrafiftythree “which offers Sun World growers around the world a sustainable red grape with natural color development, better yields, less input cost and great post-harvest attributes,” the company’s Table Grape Breeder Paola Barba said.

Barba also noted that “the initial variety sold under the RUBY RUSH® brand is a ‘new generation’ red grape that is expected to be an ideal replacement for traditional early-season red seedless grapes like Flame Seedless and other red varieties throughout the season.”

For consumers, it offers a refreshing tasting experience during the early season.

Biting into these fresh, radiant, red seedless grapes are like juicy, crunchy jewels in your mouth with sweet balanced flavors and low acidity. It’s also a full sensory experience, as RUBY RUSH® grapes truly are beautiful. Their radiant red berries are bound to surprise you with their deep, striking, and vibrant red colors.

Jennifer Sanchez, Sun World’s Vice President of Marketing, added that the new variety is versatile, ideal as an “easy treat during the day, or paired with your favorite cheeses on a party platter or even frozen as part of an indulgent dessert. Not to mention, their juicy, alluring shine makes for a beautiful addition to any plated experience.”

Sun World Prepares Full Branding and Promotional Materials

Currently, RUBY RUSH® grapes can be sourced from the U.S., Spain, Italy, and Israel with additional vineyards being prepared by Sun World licensees in another ten countries.

To support the launch, Sun World has developed a full suite of eye-catching branded retail marketing materials splashed with vibrant red, white, and green coloring, including:

● Branded packaging including bags, clamshells, and stem tags

● Brand seal that can be used on retailer private label packaging

● Point of sale materials like standalone displays, shelf tags, channel strips, wobblers, and posters

● Print and digital ad templates

● Field and plated photography

● Social media content

About Sun World

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. Sun World’s mission is to drive the growth of fruit breeding, varietal development, and licensing. The California-based company has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, North Africa, and South Africa. More information about Sun World International is available at www.sun-world.com.