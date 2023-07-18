C.H. Robinson Receives Honor from Food Lion, Recognized for its Partnership, Sustainable End-to-End Supply Chain Solutions and Support for Hunger Relief

Robinson Fresh awarded ‘The Grand Lion for Good Vendor Award’ for support of hunger-relief projects and commitment to driving greater efficiencies across the fresh produce supply chain

Eden Global logistics company announced that its Robinson Fresh division has been honored by omnichannel retailer Food Lion, for leveraging its industry-leading end-to-end supply chain solutions for good. The Grand Lion for Good Vendor Award recognizes Robinson for its outstanding commitment to partnering with and participating in Food Lion Feeds’ hunger-relief projects.

Robinson Fresh sells over 20 varieties of fresh fruit and vegetable items to Food Lion, a Fresh customer for 30+ years, while also bringing more efficient and agile end-to-end supply chain solutions to reduce complexities and streamline the full fresh supply chain. Since Food Lion Feeds launched in 2014, Robinson Fresh has been the sole vendor of the Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag program, donating $49,000 to this annual campaign in 2022 alone. In addition to the product and financial support provided by Robinson Fresh, the company participates in volunteer events to support individuals and families in need.

“Our customers leverage Robinson Fresh’s global suite of services daily to build more efficient and sustainable supply chains – it’s the core of what we do, but this award is especially exciting as we join forces to help our communities,” said Greg Thompson, Director of Strategic Accounts, Robinson Fresh. “Our collaboration with Food Lion to help relieve hunger, as well as our work in building effective supply chains is a great honor, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of this important initiative.”

Robinson Fresh and Food Lion Feeds are working together to take action and make a difference in the lives of neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

“Robinson Fresh has been a valued vendor for 30+ years, and through their customer-centric approach they have become a seamless extension of the Food Lion team,” said Kristin Wells, Director of Business Development, Food Lion. “The last three years have been a challenge from a supply standpoint, especially as demand has been through the roof. Robinson Fresh’s team can leverage its global suite of services to be there for Food Lion to ensure we have enough product for our Food Lion Feeds program and successfully deliver it to the right place at the right time – all while maintaining quality. The Robinson Fresh team deserves this award, and we are excited to recognize them for being a great partner that we can rely on.”

For more information, watch a video about Robinson Fresh and its impact as a Food Lion supplier.

About Robinson Fresh

Robinson Fresh® specializes in sourcing and transporting fresh produce for consumers globally. As one of the largest produce providers in the world and a division of the world’s largest logistics platform, C.H. Robinson, Robinson Fresh offers the highest quality products, services, and solutions. Customers take advantage of year-round and global product supply, cold chain expertise, world-class account management and impactful category insights. This expertise fuels Robinson Fresh’s ability to create and execute innovative supply chain solutions for customers, from seed to shelf. For more information, visit www.robinsonfresh.com.