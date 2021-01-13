Grapes – Fruit Named in Fight Against COVID-19

Grapes could be the go-to fruit in the fight against COVID-19; boosting Vitamin K levels to aid better outcomes for Covid patients.

On January 6th 2021, the California Table Grape Commission (CTGC) highlighted a recent study published in the scientific journal Clinical Infectious Diseases that shows a lack of sufficient vitamin K led to unfavourable outcomes in those suffering with COVID-19.

Why Vitamin K?

The report outlines the critical support Vitamin K offers in pro and anti-blood clotting, summarising that a deficiency or notable low level of Vitamin K boosts the bodies’ appetite to form clots.

The gravest cases of COVID-19 have been observed to have higher blood clot occurrences alongside the systemic and well documented respiratory issues of the infection.

Great grape benefits

Not only does a small cup of grapes offer Vitamin K in abundance (28% of the Recommended Daily Intake (RDI)), they are also bursting with Vitamin C: 27% of the (RDI) which in turn can contribute to a healthy immune system.

Global fresh produce grower Jupiter Group previously celebrated grape benefits also include noting their promotion of a healthy heart and arteries as a result of their antioxidant properties, their source of potassium and magnesium and their voluminous compounds important for supporting eye health.

Jupiter’s grape portfolio

Jupiter Group grow a consistent 52-week new variety grape supply across Chile, India, South Africa, Spain and Greece, alongside traditional varieties.

As the exclusive Master License holders for both ARRA™ varieties and Maylen® in India and Greece Jupiter offer a truly transparent, seed to shelf supply chain.

With the grape being hailed for its potential health benefits in the fight against COVID-19, we can expect to see love for the firm fruit favourite grow even further.

Worth knowing; worth sharing

On the research findings the President of the California Table Grape Commission, Kathleen Nave says: “Anything that may help offset the negative impact of this devastating virus is worth knowing, the findings that natural components found in grapes (vitamin K and certain flavonoids) may play a beneficial role in the fight is worth sharing.”

CEO of Jupiter Group Mark Tweddle commented on the findings saying: “We’ve been aware of the health benefits associated with grapes for many years but to find out they have the potential to combat the COVID-19 virus too is a real positive. Hopefully consumers and the general public are made aware of the news so they can continue to fill their baskets with great tasting and healthy grapes.”

Jupiter Group

http://www.jupitermarketingltd.com

The Jupiter Group is an award-winning collection of companies within the fresh produce industry. Ranked 17th in the prestigious The Sunday Times International Track 200, they specialise in growing, marketing and selling fresh produce across all sectors. Jupiter are industry leaders in developing new varieties of produce, proud to work with a range of leading international retailers.

Their mission is simple – to be the most transparent brand in produce for growers and consumers globally.

With a year-round supply of fresh produce, innovative new variety development and specialism in prepared fruit, they are one of the world’s leading fresh produce companies.

Whilst their specialty is growing grape, Jupiter’s expertise also covers citrus, melon, pineapples, avocados, limes and kiwi in all formats and sizes. With extensive experience of serving retail, wholesale and food service businesses across Europe and the world, the group are always open to fresh opportunities.