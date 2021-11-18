Peconic Bay Scallop Season a Non-Starter for 3rd Year in a Row

LONG ISLAND, NY — Fans of Peconic Bay scallops, the mouthwatering morsels that have been a longstanding part of the North Fork tradition, were disappointed once again this year when the season once again turned out to be less-than-stellar, with few scallops available.

For the past two years, fishermen and seafood shop owners alike have dubbed the grim situation “a wash,” after an almost complete die-off — with simply no scallops to be had.

And this year, while a few are available, for the most part, it’s slim pickings.

