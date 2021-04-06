Pescanova USA Strengthens North America Growth Strategy

Miami – Miami-based seafood company Pescanova USA is proud to announce and welcome food industry expert Will Nagle as National Sales Director. Nagle is a skilled sales director with extensive experience in the beverage and seafood industry and will oversee national retail and food service accounts. This new addition is part of Spanish-based Nueva Pescanova Group’s continued growth strategy in North America.

“Will is joining our team at a critical moment. As Pescanova USA continues to establish itself as a global vertically integrated seafood company in the USA that takes pride in being both environmentally and socially responsible, we are now launching new lines of innovative products that Will can confidently take to market” said Pescanova USA CEO Chris Maze.

Mr. Nagle’s most recent seafood role was as Director of National Accounts at Slade Gorton, where he led a key account team and oversaw client relationships with diverse food service customers including Sysco, USF, Gordon Food Service, PFG, and and national chains including Darden, Bloomin’ Brands, Red Lobster, Urban Plate, Houlihan’s, Captain D’s, Brinker, among others.

Before his time with Slade Gorton, Nagle served as vice president of Sales and Marketing for Open Blue and as director of National Accounts with Ocean Choice International. This gave him experience with many of the sea species and products sold by Pescanova, including crab, lobster, scallops, flounder, and cod.

“I am delighted to join a company that always prioritizes customers because my philosophy is that the customer always comes first. I look forward to contributing with my years of experience in food industry sales to support the company in continuing to increase their leadership in the U.S.” said Mr. Nagle.

Pescanova USA is a subsidiary of Nueva Pescanova Group, a major Spanish fishing company based in Vigo, Spain that operates a fleet of 70 fishing vessels operating in the southern hemisphere and runs its own aquaculture farms around the world. Pescanova first entered the U.S. market in 1998 and has since grown to become one of the top 50 seafood commerce companies in the Americas.

The company sees the U.S. market as a strategic growth opportunity for it to leverage the supply chain benefits of vertical integration, designed to deliver high quality, healthy, sustainably sourced products that exceeds expectations.

About the Nueva Pescanova Group

The Nueva Pescanova Group is a Spanish multinational company leader in the seafood sector; it is engaged in fishing, farming, processing and commercialization of fresh, chilled and frozen seafood products.

Founded in 1960, it employs more than 10,000 people and is present in more than 20 countries in the five continents. The Nueva Pescanova Group sells its products in more than 80 countries worldwide.

For more information, please email [email protected]m or [email protected].