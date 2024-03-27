‘Possibly the end’: Quebec Shrimp Fishery Facing Climate Change, Tough economy

The Gazette Seafood March 27, 2024

Temperatures in the Gulf of St. Lawrence have been rising, causing shrimp stocks to plummet and making conditions more favorable for fish species that eat them, experts say.

For years, the northern shrimp fished in the Quebec waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence have been known as “crevettes de Matane,” named after the town where much of the province’s harvest has been processed since the 1960s.

But after the owners of the town’s processing plant announced its closure this week, there’s fear that it’s not only the Matane shrimp that are on their way out, but the Quebec shrimp fishery as a whole.

