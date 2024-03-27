Chick-fil-A Drops ‘No Antibiotics’ Pledge on Chicken, Citing Supply

Chick-fil-A is dropping its pledge to serve chicken with “no antibiotics ever” and will instead adopt a less-stringent standard that allows the use of some antibiotics. The complete antibiotic ban, which the chain put in place in 2019, was intended to help lessen humans’ antibiotic resistance, which has been partially blamed on the widespread use of the drugs in livestock.

The fast-growing chicken chain recently announced that it was easing its rules to “maintain the supply of high-quality chicken you expect from us.”

The new standard will instead allow the company to use chickens that have been treated with antibiotics, although not those drugs “that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Washington Post