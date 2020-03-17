Raw Seafoods, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat in Wegmans Brand Oven Safe Salmon Teriyaki and Oven Safe Ginger Salmon

Raw Seafoods, Inc is initiating a limited voluntary recall of the following products:

Product Name and PLU CodeCode on PackagingBest By Date
Wegmans Ginger Salmon, Oven Safe – 6474760801/23/2021
765902/13/2021
Wegmans Salmon Teriyaki, Oven Safe – 6408768802/24/2021
769202/25/2021

This recall is due to an undeclared wheat allergen in Wegmans branded Ginger Salmon Oven Safe Meal and Salmon Teriyaki Oven Safe Meal, which was manufactured by Raw Seafoods, Inc. for Wegmans. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time. However, people who have an allergy to wheat may have a serious allergic reaction if they consume these products or products containing a wheat allergen.

The recalled product was distributed to Wegmans stores in New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Only Wegmans Oven Safe Meals with the specific product codes and best by dates listed above are impacted, and no other Raw Seafoods or Wegmans Brand items. The product code and best by date are listed in the bottom right corner on the front facing label. Consumers who have purchased the designated products are instructed to return the products to their place of purchase. Consumers may contact the company at 508-673-0111 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8am and 5pm EST.

Raw Seafoods, Inc. is working in partnership with the FDA to conduct this recall. The company is also taking the necessary steps to address this issue and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

