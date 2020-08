Russ Davis Wholesale Recalls Peaches and Peach Salsa Because of Possible Health Risk

Russ Davis Wholesale (RDW) is recalling Peach Salsa under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands in an abundance of caution due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

Salmonella may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall is in response to Wawona Packaging initiating a recall of peaches early in the day August 22, 2020 as an ingredient provider to Russ Davis Wholesale.

To date, Russ Davis Wholesale has not received any reported illnesses related to this organism.

The affected products are:

UPC Product Name Brand Name on Label Packaging Image SELL BY Date 795631 820270 Crazy Fresh Perfectly Peach Salsa Crazy Fresh Perfectly Peach Salsa 8 oz. See below 6/25/2020 to 8/26/2020 795631 820270 Quick & Easy Perfectly Peach Salsa Quick & Easy Perfectly Peach Salsa 8 oz. See below 7/29/2020 to 8/26/2020 795631 820270 Clear Label Perfectly Peach Salsa Clear Label Perfectly Peach Salsa 8 oz. See below 7/30/2020 to 8/23/2020

Affected product was delivered to retail stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Some containers of peach salsa may have been purchased from the deli counter at grocery stores located in Ortonville, MN, Cross Lake, MN and Tipton, IA.

Five Bountiful Fresh gift baskets, also containing the recalled peaches were sold through one location in Hastings, MN.

Retailers have been instructed to remove affected products from store shelves and destroy.

Consumers are urged to immediately throw any product they may have away and not consume.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at: [email protected] or 877-433-2173 between 8:00 am and 5:00pm central standard time.

About Russ Davis Wholesale

Russ Davis Wholesale www.russdaviswholesale.comExternal Link Disclaimer, is a leading processor, wholesaler and distributor of fresh produce, supplying fresh and wholesome conventional and organic fruits and vegetables to retail, wholesale and food service customers throughout the Midwest. Our Crazy Fresh branded foods www.crazyfreshproduce.comExternal Link Disclaimer are guaranteed fresh-cut and ready-to-eat, offering convenient, healthy choices the whole family can enjoy any time of day.

Outbreak Posting