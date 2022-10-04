FDA Advises Consumers to Avoid Potentially Contaminated Raw Oysters from Oyster Kings in New Brunswick, Canada

Audience

Consumers who have recently purchased and restaurants and retailers who have sold or served the below recalled brands of Oyster Kings Inc. oysters that were harvested on 9/8/2022 in New Brunswick, Canada.

Product

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Acadian Gold OystersChoice Oysters50 piecesNoneHarvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/08
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Acadian Pearl OystersCocktail Oysters24 piecesNoneHarvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
BaccaratCocktail Oysters50 piecesVariousHarvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Capitaine Barney OystersJewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce24 pieces6 28250 88624 5Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Coffret De L’AcadieJewel Oysters
Cocktail Oysters
Choice Oysters		18 piecesNoneHarvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
HoneymoonChoice Oysters18 pieces6 28250 88604 7Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
No. 69Jewel Oysters18 pieces6 28250 88608 5Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Nuit BlancheJewel Oysters50 piecesNoneHarvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
OpusChoice Oysters18 piecesNot availableHarvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Point. GCocktail Oysters12 pieces6 28250 88607 8Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Sex on the BayCocktail Oysters100 piecesNoneHarvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/08
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
UmamiChoice Oysters18 pieces6 28250 88621 4Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss

Purpose

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat and to dispose of the recalled Oyster Kings Inc. oysters from Canada due to possible Salmonella contamination. These oysters were sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces, territories, and in the U.S. No illnesses are known to be linked to the recalled products as of 9/27/2022.

Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their healthcare provider, who should report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

Symptoms of salmonellosis

Salmonella species are bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever. Most people infected with Salmonella begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. Symptoms usually last four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe salmonellosis infections.

Summary of Problem and Scope

On 9/27/2022, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) notified the FDA of Oyster Kings Inc.’s oyster recall, that product had been distributed in the U.S., and that the U.S. distribution list is pending.

FDA Actions

The FDA is issuing this alert to warn consumers not to eat and restaurants and retailers not to sell these brands of oysters, harvested on 9/8/2022 from New Brunswick, Canada, due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA notified State contacts and the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference (ISSC) of the brand and harvest date details on 9/29 and put in place measures to monitor future imports.

Recommendations for Consumers

Consumers who have symptoms of salmonella should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can

Visit www.fda.gov/fcic for additional consumer and industry assistance.

Every day Americans enjoy an abundant food supply that is among the safest in the world. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration works tirelessly to ensure that foods available to consumers, whether they are produced domestically or abroad, meet the FDA’s food safety requirements and that we are using all available tools to ensure compliance.