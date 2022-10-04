FDA Advises Consumers to Avoid Potentially Contaminated Raw Oysters from Oyster Kings in New Brunswick, Canada

Audience

Consumers who have recently purchased and restaurants and retailers who have sold or served the below recalled brands of Oyster Kings Inc. oysters that were harvested on 9/8/2022 in New Brunswick, Canada.

Product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Acadian Gold Oysters Choice Oysters 50 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/08

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Acadian Pearl Oysters Cocktail Oysters 24 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss Baccarat Cocktail Oysters 50 pieces Various Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss Capitaine Barney Oysters Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce 24 pieces 6 28250 88624 5 Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss Coffret De L’Acadie Jewel Oysters

Cocktail Oysters

Choice Oysters 18 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss Honeymoon Choice Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88604 7 Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss No. 69 Jewel Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88608 5 Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss Nuit Blanche Jewel Oysters 50 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss Opus Choice Oysters 18 pieces Not available Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss Point. G Cocktail Oysters 12 pieces 6 28250 88607 8 Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss Sex on the Bay Cocktail Oysters 100 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/08

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Umami Choice Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88621 4 Harvested: 2022/09/08

Packed: 2022/09/09

Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Plant Code: 6009ss

Purpose

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat and to dispose of the recalled Oyster Kings Inc. oysters from Canada due to possible Salmonella contamination. These oysters were sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces, territories, and in the U.S. No illnesses are known to be linked to the recalled products as of 9/27/2022.

Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their healthcare provider, who should report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

Symptoms of salmonellosis

Salmonella species are bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever. Most people infected with Salmonella begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. Symptoms usually last four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe salmonellosis infections.

Summary of Problem and Scope

On 9/27/2022, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) notified the FDA of Oyster Kings Inc.’s oyster recall, that product had been distributed in the U.S., and that the U.S. distribution list is pending.

FDA Actions

The FDA is issuing this alert to warn consumers not to eat and restaurants and retailers not to sell these brands of oysters, harvested on 9/8/2022 from New Brunswick, Canada, due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA notified State contacts and the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference (ISSC) of the brand and harvest date details on 9/29 and put in place measures to monitor future imports.

Recommendations for Consumers

Consumers who have symptoms of salmonella should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can

Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.

Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.

Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/fcic for additional consumer and industry assistance.