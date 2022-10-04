FDA Advises Consumers to Avoid Potentially Contaminated Raw Oysters from Oyster Kings in New Brunswick, Canada

Audience
Consumers who have recently purchased and restaurants and retailers who have sold or served the below recalled brands of Oyster Kings Inc. oysters that were harvested on 9/8/2022 in New Brunswick, Canada.
Product
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Acadian Gold Oysters
|Choice Oysters
|50 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/08
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
|Acadian Pearl Oysters
|Cocktail Oysters
|24 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
|Baccarat
|Cocktail Oysters
|50 pieces
|Various
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
|Capitaine Barney Oysters
|Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce
|24 pieces
|6 28250 88624 5
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
|Coffret De L’Acadie
|Jewel Oysters
Cocktail Oysters
Choice Oysters
|18 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
|Honeymoon
|Choice Oysters
|18 pieces
|6 28250 88604 7
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
|No. 69
|Jewel Oysters
|18 pieces
|6 28250 88608 5
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
|Nuit Blanche
|Jewel Oysters
|50 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
|Opus
|Choice Oysters
|18 pieces
|Not available
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
|Point. G
|Cocktail Oysters
|12 pieces
|6 28250 88607 8
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
|Sex on the Bay
|Cocktail Oysters
|100 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/08
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
|Umami
|Choice Oysters
|18 pieces
|6 28250 88621 4
|Harvested: 2022/09/08
Packed: 2022/09/09
Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Plant Code: 6009ss
Purpose
The FDA is advising consumers not to eat and to dispose of the recalled Oyster Kings Inc. oysters from Canada due to possible Salmonella contamination. These oysters were sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces, territories, and in the U.S. No illnesses are known to be linked to the recalled products as of 9/27/2022.
Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their healthcare provider, who should report their symptoms to their local Health Department.
Symptoms of salmonellosis
Salmonella species are bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever. Most people infected with Salmonella begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. Symptoms usually last four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.
Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.
Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe salmonellosis infections.
Summary of Problem and Scope
On 9/27/2022, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) notified the FDA of Oyster Kings Inc.’s oyster recall, that product had been distributed in the U.S., and that the U.S. distribution list is pending.
FDA Actions
The FDA is issuing this alert to warn consumers not to eat and restaurants and retailers not to sell these brands of oysters, harvested on 9/8/2022 from New Brunswick, Canada, due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA notified State contacts and the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference (ISSC) of the brand and harvest date details on 9/29 and put in place measures to monitor future imports.
Recommendations for Consumers
Consumers who have symptoms of salmonella should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.
To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can
- Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.
- Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.
- Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.
Visit www.fda.gov/fcic for additional consumer and industry assistance.