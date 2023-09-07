Revised Reporting Requirements for Federally Permitted Seafood Dealers

Key Messages:
- Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the U.S. near Keaton Beach, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane on August 30, 2023, then moved through the Florida peninsula into Georgia and the South Atlantic.
- For those who do not have access to electronic reporting, federal regulations provide for individual fishing quota (IFQ) paper-based reporting in the event of catastrophic conditions. These regulations require NOAA Fisheries to determine when the catastrophic conditions exist, the duration of the catastrophic conditions, and which participants or geographic areas are affected. Participants must continue to use the electronic system if it is accessible.
- NOAA Fisheries has determined that catastrophic conditions exist in the following Florida counties:
- Levy
- Dixie
- Taylor
- Jefferson
- Therefore, for any federally permitted dealer in the affected area who does not have access to electronic reporting, NOAA Fisheries is authorizing, through October 6, 2023:
- Delayed reporting of trip tickets to NOAA Fisheries; and
- The use of paper-based reporting forms for red snapper and grouper-tilefish IFQ participants.
- Dealers are to report all landings through the state trip ticket program as soon as possible.
- NOAA Fisheries will continue to monitor and reevaluate the areas and duration of the catastrophic conditions. A subsequent Fishery Bulletin will be published if reporting requirements are extended.
More Information:
- Federally Permitted Dealers
- Federally permitted dealers in affected areas are released from the weekly reporting requirement of trip tickets to NOAA Fisheries through October 6, 2023, but must report all landings as soon as possible.
- For questions, contact the Fisheries Monitoring Branch: 305-361-4581.
- IFQ Participants
- The electronic systems for submitting landings and IFQ information to NOAA Fisheries will continue to be available to all dealers. Participants must continue to use the electronic system if it is accessible.
- NOAA Fisheries has previously provided IFQ dealers with the necessary paper forms and instructions for reporting during catastrophic conditions. Assistance in complying with the requirements of the paper-based system will be available via IFQ customer service: 866-425-7627 Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Paper forms are also available upon request by calling IFQ customer service at 866-425-7627 or by writing:
NOAA Fisheries
Southeast Regional Office
Sustainable Fisheries Division
263 13th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701-5505
- The IFQ program functions available to participants in the geographic area affected by catastrophic conditions will be limited for those using the paper-based system. There will be no mechanism for transfers of IFQ shares or allocation for those using the paper-based system during catastrophic conditions.
- NOAA Fisheries will continue to monitor and reevaluate the areas and duration of the catastrophic conditions. A subsequent Fishery Bulletin will be published if reporting requirements are extended.